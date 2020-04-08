× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 6, 1935- April 8, 2020

RAPIDS CITY — Joyce Lee Winger, 84, of Rapids City, Ill., died April 8, 2020, at Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline. Graveside services will be private due to the restrictions on public gatherings. Burial will be in the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Cordova.

Joyce was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Colona, Ill., the daughter of Lloyd and Anna Bernadine (Carlock) Sheppard. She married Herbert Alfred Winger on May 27, 1954, in Hampton. Joyce was a homemaker. She was active in the First Baptist Church of Cordova. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, raising and showing African Violets. She loved dogs and horses.

Joyce is survived by her children, Jon (Debra) Winger, Cordova, Beth (Gary) Larrison, Hampton, Michael (Becki) Winger, Rapids City, Brenda (Duane) Wilkey, Cordova; stepdaughters, Rita and Lynn; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Herbert; children, Jody Weaver, Nathan Winger; and siblings, James Sheppard and Annie Box.

Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Winger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.