March 16, 1919-August 9, 2020

VIOLA -- Joyce V. Knox-Stevens, 101, formerly of Viola, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Private services and visitation will be held Friday, August 14th, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will follow in Viola Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Joyce was born March 16, 1919, in rural Mercer Co., Ill., a daughter of John and Alma (Peterson) Lilliman. She graduated from Viola High School and attended Monmouth College, completing her education degree in 1965. She began her teaching career in 1938 at Parker School, near Cable, Ill. Joyce retired from the Sherrard School District in 1980.

Joyce was married to Willis Knox from 1939 until his death in 1978. She was later married to James Stevens from 2004 until his death in 2008.