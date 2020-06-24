August 13, 1929-May 14, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Joyce Runge Johnston lived a life of friendship and community service from her birth in Davenport on Aug. 13, 1929, to her passing on May 14, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Martha Priska (Everett Knox) of New Orleans, Susan (Henry) Clarke of St. Petersburg, Fla., Carolyn (Martin) Jaster of Leesburg, Va., and David Johnston of Tampa, Fla.; and grandchildren, Bryce Clarke, Emily Jaster and Ariadna Johnston; as well as by her sister-in-law and friend, Constance “Connie” Runge. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin Luther Runge and Mida Galbraith Runge; her older brothers, Henry, William and Albert Runge; her identical twin sister, Joan “Jo” Runge Chell; and her husband of almost 67 years, Dr. James Paul Johnston.
Growing up, Joyce and Joan Runge were the sort of best-friend twins who were so close that they dressed alike. In school, the twins would sometimes swap places to take exams, so that each would only have to study for one subject. Joyce once told me that she had never been lonely or bored with her sister around — “and if she was busy,” she told me, “there's always a good book.”
Upon their high school graduation in 1947 from St. Katharine's School in Davenport, the pair went on to attend Lake Forest College together in Lake Forest, Ill. Joyce graduated magna cum laude in 1951, with a major in history. She received the Shield Honors, which was given to the four seniors ranking highest in general scholarship, as well as the Sigma Eta Award for Excellence in Scholarship, and the Chi Omega Award for Excellence in the Social Sciences. As an Alumnus, Joyce remained active in the Alumni chapter of her sorority, Alpha Delta Pi.
Joyce spent a year as a teacher in a north Chicago suburb, where she met Dr. James Paul Johnston, a Quad-Cities native in the midst of his medical education. When Joyce's roommate left to get married, and Joyce was unable to find another, she returned to Davenport — and later married Paul on Sept. 5, 1953.
Throughout her life, Joyce remained dedicated to community service. For years, she delivered Meals on Wheels, and volunteered at the Rock Island County Historical Society and at the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island. She was a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization and the Visiting Nurses Association. Evenings and weekends, she enjoyed meeting her friends to play Bridge, and attended Civil War roundtable meetings. When her daughter Martha became a Girl Scout, Joyce served as the leader of her troop. Her family remembers her as someone who always kept busy and loved to read.
When I, her granddaughter, would visit her as a child, Joyce would sing to me almost every evening her classic favorites, like “Who's that kitty in the window?” (modified from “doggie,” since I had cats at home), and “A Bushel and a Peck.” For as long as I can remember, Joyce signed off her phone calls to me with “I love you a bushel and a peck,” and would refuse to hang up until I responded “and a hug around the neck.”
A burial for Joyce and her husband, James Paul, will be held at a future date in Davenport Memorial Park, next to Joyce's sister, Joan. Online donations may be made on Joyce's behalf to BrightFocus as a memorial fund to support Macular Degeneration research. https://support.brightfocus.org.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.