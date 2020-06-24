× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 13, 1929-May 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Joyce Runge Johnston lived a life of friendship and community service from her birth in Davenport on Aug. 13, 1929, to her passing on May 14, 2020. She is survived by her four children, Martha Priska (Everett Knox) of New Orleans, Susan (Henry) Clarke of St. Petersburg, Fla., Carolyn (Martin) Jaster of Leesburg, Va., and David Johnston of Tampa, Fla.; and grandchildren, Bryce Clarke, Emily Jaster and Ariadna Johnston; as well as by her sister-in-law and friend, Constance “Connie” Runge. She is preceded in death by her parents, Martin Luther Runge and Mida Galbraith Runge; her older brothers, Henry, William and Albert Runge; her identical twin sister, Joan “Jo” Runge Chell; and her husband of almost 67 years, Dr. James Paul Johnston.

Growing up, Joyce and Joan Runge were the sort of best-friend twins who were so close that they dressed alike. In school, the twins would sometimes swap places to take exams, so that each would only have to study for one subject. Joyce once told me that she had never been lonely or bored with her sister around — “and if she was busy,” she told me, “there's always a good book.”