Joyce R. Wales

The former Joyce Romaine Hay was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Moline, to Paul and Ruth (Keppy) Hay. She graduated from Moline High School in 1947 and attended Moline Community College. She married Thomas Paul Wales on May 3, 1952, in Moline. He died June 6, 1979. She was employed at John Deere Plow Company as a secretary in the credit department. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, and a former member of Moline Senior Center, Moline Viking Club and the Lunch Bunch of 1947. She loved to dance, take trips and bike rides, and spend time with her family and friends.