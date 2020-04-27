December 23, 1928- April 26, 2020
MOLINE — Joyce R. Wales, 91, formerly of Moline, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.
Private graveside services are 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Moline Memorial Memorial Park, with Fr. Mark DeSutter officiating. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline.
The former Joyce Romaine Hay was born Dec. 23, 1928, in Moline, to Paul and Ruth (Keppy) Hay. She graduated from Moline High School in 1947 and attended Moline Community College. She married Thomas Paul Wales on May 3, 1952, in Moline. He died June 6, 1979. She was employed at John Deere Plow Company as a secretary in the credit department. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, and a former member of Moline Senior Center, Moline Viking Club and the Lunch Bunch of 1947. She loved to dance, take trips and bike rides, and spend time with her family and friends.
Joyce is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Denise and David Grindle, of Moline; her grandson and his wife, John and Keshia Grindle, of North Liberty, Iowa; and three great-grandchildren, Emarie, Koston and Cameron. She was preceded in death by her husband, and siblings, Betty Risley and Paul Hay.
Joyce's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
