OSCO — Joyce R Dierikx, 39, of Osco, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home surrounded by the family who loved her. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, the memorial service date is to be determined.

Joyce was born May 23, 1980, in Davenport, the daughter of Ronald and Marcy (Christ) Dierikx, of Osco. She graduated from Orion High School, Orion, Illinois. Joyce worked as a CNA at Oakglen Home in Coal Valley, Illinois, and later at Hope Creek in East Moline, Illinois.

Joyce loved spending time with her family and friends and was devoted to her dogs. Joyce enjoyed bingo and crocheting with her mom, date nights with her nieces, karaoke with her friends and her dad's cooking. She was a horror film fan with Nightmare on Elm Street being her favorite and all things Halloween. She also looked forward to seeing her Memorial Christian Church family on Sundays. Her dogs, Ariel, Aurora and Jade, were her constant companions and brought much joy. There is a huge hole left in our family with the loss of this daughter/sister/aunt/friend.