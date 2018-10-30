Joyce Person

June 18, 1925-October 28, 2018
MOLINE — Joyce E. Person, 93, of Moline, passed away Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at Friendship Manor in Rock Island.
Services will be Friday, Nov. 2, at noon at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with a two-hour visitation prior to the service, starting at 10 a.m. Per her wishes, cremation rites will then be accorded. Inurnment will be at a later date in National Cemetery on Arsenal Island, Rock Island.
Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor or a charity of the donor's choice.
Joyce Welzenbach was born June 18, 1925, in Davenport, the daughter of Raymond and Ruth Zimmerman Welzenbach. On Sept. 18, 1948, in Davenport, she married Rowan Person, who preceded her in death Aug. 14, 1994.
Joyce was a member of the former Moline Public Hospital Auxiliary for many years, the Scottish American Society and was a past president of the Junior Service League. She enjoyed playing Bridge, traveling and gardening.
Survivors include a daughter, Elizabeth (Scott) Thurman, of Colona: a son, Douglas (Peggy) Person, of Kansas City, Mo.; grandsons, Ashley (Melissa) Person, of Lincoln, Neb., and Christopher (fiancée, Andrea) Thurman, of Geneseo; and great-grandchildren, Will, Eve, Grace, Hillary and Mia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
