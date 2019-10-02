June 6, 1937-October 1, 2019
BETTENDORF — Joyce Maxine Wolffe, 82, of Bettendorf Health Care Center, formerly of Blue Grass, Iowa, and Hillsdale, Ill., died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bettendorf Health Care Center. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Mt. Maria Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hillsdale United Methodist Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Joyce was born June 6, 1937, in Geneseo, Ill., the daughter of Carroll and Myn (Vogt) Holly. She married Richard Wolffe on her birthday, June 6, 1964, which was a family tradition, at the Hillsdale United Methodist Church. Joyce took nurses training at Moline Public Hospital and then worked for Davenport Osteopathic Hospital and the Franciscan Hospital, Rock Island. She was a lifelong member of Hillsdale United Methodist Church. She loved nature, being outside, her flower gardens, crocheting and needlework.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Carol (Jeff) Gerard, Rock Island; brother, Keith (Marcia) Holly, Erie; special friends, Russell Evans, John Evans, Wilda Smith, Wonda Evans, Lori Picolet, Deb Nelson, Bonnie Cherniprapai; and her beloved dog, Bella. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; infant brother, Kenneth; and dear friends, Jean Evans, Katherine “Babe” Schmidt and Marge Kendall. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.