October 6, 1924-November 25, 2019

FREEDOM, Wis. — Joyce L. Bauer, 95, of Freedom, Wis., formerly of Moline, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Joyce Jorgensen was born on the family farm north of Lake Preston, S.D., on Oct. 6, 1924, the daughter of Christian F. and Ella H. (Mohn-Whittrock) Jorgensen. She attended country school and graduated from Lake Preston High School in 1941. Joyce married Colman A. Bauer on Sept. 2, 1950, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, DeSmet, S.D. She retired from the former First National Bank of Moline and was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Colman; daughter, Katherine Ballard-Porter, Port Byron; parents; brother, Percy Jorgensen, Louisburg, Kan.; and sister, Lois Rolsma, Arlington, S.D.

She is survived by her daughter Stephanie Palmer and husband Terry, Appleton, Wis.; and son, Greg and wife Barbara, Fort Worth, Texas, and Jody Jorgensen, Louisburg, Kan. She is also survived by grandchildren, TJ Palmer, Appleton, Quinn Palmer, Chicago, Erin (Bauer) and husband Joseph Streubel, Fort Worth, Texas, Paul Bauer, Fort Worth, Eric and wife Jessica Ballard, Danvers, Ill., Michael and wife Katie Ballard, Matherville, Jeff and wife Naomi Ballard, Moline; and 11 great-grandchildren.