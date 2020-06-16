× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 28, 1941-June 15, 2020

Joyce Johnson passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home.

Joyce Range Johnson was born Aug. 28, 1941, in Galesburg, Ill., the daughter of George and Otea Williams Range. She was the youngest child of nine children. Joyce was baptized at an early age at Bethesda Baptist Church of Galesburg, Ill.

She was married to James L. Johnson Sr. To this union three children survive, James L. Johnson Jr., of East Moline, Joy Johnson, of Rock Island, Jerald (Valencia) Johnson, of Rock Island, and Dena (Terry) Woods of Galesburg, Ill. And bonus son C.J. (Janice) Jackson. One sister, Exzelma Howell, of Quincy, Ill. Fourteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. Joyce was involved in all her grandkids' lives and proud to say that they all graduated from High School and said the Lord has blessed her with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and three sisters; two nieces, Malinda Oliver-Bruce and Virgie Oliver; and granddaughter, Diana S. Johnson.