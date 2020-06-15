× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 13, 1940-June 14, 2020

MOLINE — Joyce Hale Wiley, 80, of Moline, passed peacefully at home in hospice June 14, 2020, as a result of complications from Alzheimer's Disease.

Joyce was born in Evansville, Ind., June 13, 1940, to Betty Louise (Wolfe) and James Bartlett Hale and spent her childhood and youth on the family farm near Cottonwood, Ill. She graduated from Ridgway High School in 1958 and entered the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana in the School of Home Economics. She was active on campus and helped arrange guest lecturers for forums, the most notable of whom was Eleanor Roosevelt.

Upon graduation she began graduate studies there and met her husband to be, Jack Cleveland Wiley. They both continued graduate studies at Purdue University and were married during semester break on Jan. 25, 1965. Joyce received a Ph.D. in Nutrition Science in 1968 and pursued post-doctoral research in Nutritional Biochemistry at the University of Illinois until the birth of their first child, Jason, in 1970.