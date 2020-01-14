March 5, 1923-January 14, 2020
GENESEO — Joyce E. Rogers, 96, of Geneseo, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Morristown Cemetery, Morristown, Ill. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Compassus Hospice.
Joyce was born on March 5, 1923, the daughter of Arthur and Tella (McHenry) Rogers, in Geneseo. She graduated from Geneseo High School. She married Warren Rogers in 1943. He preceded her in death in 1999. While living in Moline, Joyce worked at Hardee's Restaurant, Moline, as a cook for 17 years. After retiring, she retired to Hardee's, Southpark Mall, as a coffee server. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Steve (Debbie) Rogers, Geneseo, Priscilla (Larry) Lodge, Andover, and Lucinda (Terry) Ball, Troy, Ill.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six stepgreat-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Virgil Nelson, Geneseo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Tella; her husband, Warren; son, Stuart Rogers; sister, Priscilla Liken; and brother, John Nelson.