GENESEO — Joyce E. Miller, 94, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Betty's Garden Memory Care of Kewanee – Kewanee, Ill. Friends and loved ones are invited to a memorial visitation that will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township.

Joyce was born Aug. 8, 1925, the daughter of Evans and Helen (Reeves) Peterson, in DeKalb, Ill. She graduated from Geneseo High School and later graduated from Moline Public School of Nursing. She married Lyle R. Miller on Feb. 2, 1947, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death on Oct. 15, 2018. She was a private duty nurse for many years for several area Geneseo doctors. She was also employed by Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo, as an RN. She was a member of PEO, Geneseo and former DAR member, Geneseo Chapter. Joyce enjoyed golfing, playing bridge in card groups and spending winters in Florida with her family.