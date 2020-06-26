MILAN — Joyce A. Westpfahl, 79, of Milan, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Services for Mrs. Westpfahl will be 11 a.m., Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Reynolds Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. As of June 26, gatherings of 50 people are being allowed at one time at the funeral home. The funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing people in accordingly.