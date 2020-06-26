February 6, 1941-June 25, 2020
MILAN — Joyce A. Westpfahl, 79, of Milan, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Services for Mrs. Westpfahl will be 11 a.m., Monday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Reynolds Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline. As of June 26, gatherings of 50 people are being allowed at one time at the funeral home. The funeral home will be monitoring the capacity limits and allowing people in accordingly.
Joyce was born on Feb. 6, 1941, in Jacksonville, Ill., a daughter of Ray and Lois (Simmons) Turley. She married James Westpfahl on July 20, 1963, in Milan. Joyce was a homemaker, earlier she had worked for The Rock Island Argus. Joyce was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island.
Survivors include her husband, James; son, Michael Westpfahl, Milan; daughter, Teresa (Russell) Gourdine, Laguna Hills, Calif.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Glenn Turley and Floyd “Gene” Turley. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
