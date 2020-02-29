January 7, 1938-February 28, 2020

GENESEO — Joyce A. Porter, 82, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Private inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Henry County Humane Society, Geneseo. Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joyce was born Jan. 7, 1938, the daughter of Ivan and Dorothy (Schultz) Busch, in Davenport. She graduated from Lost Nation High School and attended AIC in Davenport. She married Robert A. Porter on May 16, 1965, in Lost Nation, Iowa. Joyce was employed at the former White & Phillips Investment Co. in Davenport for several years; she then later worked at Geneseo High School cafeteria for 25 years. Joyce loved watching her granddaughter play soccer and basketball.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Robert; her sons, Scott Porter, Geneseo, Andrew (Christine) Porter, Chattanooga, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Jordan Porter and Ryan Porter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ivan and Dorothy; brother, Don; and sister, Janet.

