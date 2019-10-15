June 1, 1939-October 14, 2019
GENESEO — Joyce A. Maher, 80, of Geneseo, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at St. Malachy Catholic Church, Geneseo. Father Michael Pakula and Deacon Art Ries will celebrate. Private inurnment will be held for the family on Monday at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the church. A Scripture Service will be held at 6:45 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Joyce Maher Memorial Fund, which will be distributed among several charities. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory, Geneseo Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joyce was born June 1, 1939, the daughter of Robert and Hazel (Stablein) Pettit Sr., in Moline. She graduated from Alleman High School. She attended St. Ambrose School of Nursing, graduating with a registered nursing degree. Joyce married Michael P. “Mick” Maher on Aug. 6, 1960, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. She was an RN at Mercy Hospital, Davenport, and Hammond-Henry Hospital, Geneseo, for many years. She later became a bookkeeper for Hazelwood Homes in Geneseo. Joyce was very active in Cursillo, RICA, Pastoral Care Committee and the Liturgy Committee at the church. She helped start the gift shop at St. Malachy Catholic Church. She loved her coffee groups and lunch dates with friends and serving on her class reunion committees. She loved spending time with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Kathy (Bruce) Pickett, Bettendorf, Mickey (Jeff) King, Morton, Ill., Patty Howard, Morton, Ill., and Betsy (Kiki Calumet) Maher, Park Ridge, Ill.; sons, Mike Maher, Geneseo, and Pete (Kristen) Maher, San Diego, Calif.; 21 grandchildren; 11 great-grandsons, and the first great-granddaughter is on the way; mother, Hazel Pettit, Geneseo; sisters, Lynda (Bob) Carroll, Geneseo, Mary (Larry) Gillespie, Geneseo, and Lori (Bob) Ward, Geneseo; brother, Bob (Ginny) Pettit, Geneseo; brothers-in-law, Denny (Deanna) Maher, and Pat (Holly) Maher; sisters-in-law, Jean Maher and Marsha Maher; many nieces, nephews and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Mick Maher; father, Robert Pettit Sr.; sister, Carolyn Thorton; niece, Suzie Pettit; one great-nephew; two great-grandchildren.
The Maher family would like to thank the hospice nurses and caregivers, especially Casey Hess, for all the loving care they extended to Joyce and her family.
