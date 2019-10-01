October 2, 1952-September 29,2019
TINLEY PARK — Joy E. Mason-Baker. Age 66. Beloved wife of Stephen Baker. Dear sister-in-law of Sue (Michael) Schumer, of Mt. Prospect, Ill. Loving stepsister of Judy Lee Green, of Tooele, Utah. Caring aunt of Peter Schumer, of Ossining, N.Y., and Christopher (Catherine Ro) Schumer of Chicago, Ill. Visitation Friday 4-7 p.m. at The Brady-Gill Funeral Home 16600 S. Oak Park Ave. Tinley Park. Services 7 p.m. Interment Greenview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, East Moline, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joy's memory can be made to the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation c/o Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center, 676 North St. Clair, Suite 1200, Chicago, Illinois 60611; or you may donate online at www.cancer.northwestern.edu. 708-614-9900 or www.bradygill.com