March 26, 1935-January 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Joy D. Davis, 84, of Rock island, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 2106 – 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rock Island National Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Disabled American Veterans.

Joy was born March 26, 1935, in Rockford, the daughter of Aldo and Virginia (Buell) Pini. She was a stay-at-home mother most of her adult life.

Joy was a devoted member of the former St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rock Island, and had later attended St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, her beloved dog, “Coco,” gardening and cooking.

Survivors include her children, Nancy (Tim) McCarthy, Tim (Cindy) Davis; sister, Paula Sacco; grandchildren, Nick Davis, Kelsey Davis, Lindsey (Eric) Baker, Alyson McCarthy and Ryan (Emily) McCarthy; great-grandchildren, Arielle Poynter, Brody Martin, Esabella Poynter, Emily Davis; several nieces and nephews.