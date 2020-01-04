March 19, 1950- December 31, 2019

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Joy Ann Greiner Schachel, 69, of Carbondale, Ill., formerly of Keota, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.

Joy was born on March 19, 1950, in Keota, Iowa, to Frank and Naomi (Linnenkamp) Greiner. She graduated from Keota High School in 1968 and attended Marycrest College. On Feb. 24, 1973, she married Larry Lee Schachel at St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. The couple lived and raised their children in Rock Island, until 2015, when they moved to Carbondale to be near their children. A homemaker and self-employed crafter, Joy was proud to be a farmer's daughter.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Lee Schachel; two children, Kristine Lynn and Dorothy Mary Schachel, all of Carbondale; brothers, Dennis (Lois) Greiner of Keota and Roger (Patty) Greiner of Keota; sister, Norma Stutzman of Washington; sister-in-law, Lois Greiner of Washington and brother-in-law, Don Gunderson of Dike. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jo Gunderson; brother, Jerry Greiner; and brother-in-law, Leroy Stutzman.