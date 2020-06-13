× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 2, 1977-June 10, 2020

MOLINE — Joshua Andrew Tacey, 42, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

A Celebration of Life for Josh will be held from noon–4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Stoney Creek Hotel Ballroom, 101 18th St., Moline. DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a fund established for his son, Maden.

Josh was born July 2, 1977, in San Leandro, Calif.

He was employed at the Rock Island Arsenal, working in telecommunications for 16 years.

Josh loved life including golfing, bowling, his dogs, fishing, and the fall months, especially Halloween. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Josh was a fan of all Chicago teams, MMA fights and boxing.

He is survived by his mother, Dana Tacey Herman and stepfather, Jeff Herman; son, Maden Tacey; brother and sister-in-law, Adam and Jen Tacey; nieces, Nadia and Alivia Tacey; great-niece, Londynn Johnson; aunts, Roxanne Tacey, Karen (Kevin) Hughes and Marcia (Paul) Terwilliger; uncle, Randy (Beth) Tacey; grandparents, William and Carol Tacey, numerous cousins and several great friends. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Teresa Tacey. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Sy, Dr. Kasi and Dr. Nizar and UIHC staff for their care and compassion taking care of Joshua. Online condolences may be sent to the family at deroofuneralhome.com.