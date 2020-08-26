× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 5, 1923-August 25, 2020

ALEDO — Josephine A. Swanson, 96, of Aledo, Illinois, passed away on Aug. 25, 2020, at Mercer Manor, Aledo, Illinois. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home, Alpha, Illinois, prior to proceeding at 11 a.m. to Graveside service in New Windsor Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the family to be designated later. Peterson-Wallin-Knox Funeral Home in Alpha is in charge of arrangements, and online condolences may be made at www.petersonwallinknox.com.

Josephine was born Dec. 5, 1923, in rural New Windsor, Illinois, to Henry and Millie Stevenson Bredberg. She attended the New Windsor schools. She married LeRoy A. Swanson on Feb. 8, 1941, in Davenport. He died in 2001.

Josephine was a homemaker and was employed at the Galva Foundry and Ace Leather in Kewanee. She enjoyed horseback riding.

Josephine is survived by son, Gerald (Janet) Swanson, of Sherrard, Illinois; two grandchildren, Gerald Jr. and Jay; two great-grandchildren, Daniel and Tarri; three great-great-grandchildren, Daelynn, Kenneth and Andrew; niece, Susie Johnson; sister-in-law, Jeannie Heir; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son: Danny; two sisters; and one brother.

