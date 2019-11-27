{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph W. Septer

November 24, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Joseph W. Septer, 56, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Survivors include children, Krystin (John Waline) Septer and Jordee Septer, all of Davenport; sister, Ann Benz, of East Moline; brother, Clyde Michael (Teresa) Septer, of Moline; and many nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Septer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments