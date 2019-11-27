November 24, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Joseph W. Septer, 56, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family.
Survivors include children, Krystin (John Waline) Septer and Jordee Septer, all of Davenport; sister, Ann Benz, of East Moline; brother, Clyde Michael (Teresa) Septer, of Moline; and many nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Septer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.