September 5, 1963-November 24, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — Joseph W. Septer, 56, of Rock Island, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home.

Cremation rites were accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the V.F.W., 1721 – 7th Street in Moline, IL.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Joseph Walter Septer was born in Moline, on Sept. 5, 1963, the son of Fred Walter and Rita Mae (Tinnes) Septer. He was married to Sandra Spence and later to Vicki Palmer.

He enjoyed archery, fishing, yard sales, racing R.C. cars, and, in his earlier years, stock car racing. He was head of Security for Pinkerton at South Park Mall in the early 90's. Later, he went on to do HVAC work. He last worked at John Deere from 2004 to 2008.

Survivors include his children, Krystin (John Waline) Septer and Jordee Septer, all of Davenport; his sister, Ann Benz, of East Moline; a brother, Clyde Michael (Teresa) Septer, of Moline; and many nieces and nephews.

