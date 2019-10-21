August 9, 1967-October 13, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Joseph T. Hobert, age 52, was born in Rock Island on Aug. 9, 1967.
He died at Mercy Hospital, Newton, Iowa, on Oct. 13, 2019.
Joe worked in commercial construction and enjoyed rattlesnake hunting, fishing and his pets.
Joe will be remembered for his kind heart.
Survived by his father, Thomas Hobert (Bonne), Moline; brother, James Hobert, Philippines; sister, Heather Hobert-Hoch (Kurt), Pleasant Hill, Iowa; sister, Jennifer Bull (Dean), East Moline.
Preceded in death by his mother, Sharon; brother, Joshua; and his wife, Kathy.
A private celebration of life was held Sunday, Oct. 20, in West Des Moines, Iowa.