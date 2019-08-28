December 20, 1927-June 17, 2019
NAPLES, Fla. — Joseph Reno Franks, 91, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Aledo, Ill., passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 17, 2019, in Naples, Fla. Graveside services are 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Lely Presbyterian Church, 110 St. Andrews Blvd., Naples, FL 34113 or the Eliza Creek Cemetery. Fippinger Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
He was born Dec. 20, 1927, in Bald Bluff, Ill., to Bennie Reno and Gladys Luxmore Franks. Reno graduated from Aledo High School in 1946. He married Carol Hagloch on June 12, 1949, in Joy, Ill. They moved to Florida in 1977.
Reno was employed at J.I. Case in Rock Island for 31 years.
He was a member of Lely Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include his wife: Carol; two daughters: Cheryl Marsh of Florida; Laurel (Norman) Minteer of Aledo, Ill.; grandchildren: Darin (Sarah), Marsh, Ala., Dr. Shelley (Robert Churchwell) Minteer, Utah, and Rev. Scott Minteer, Iowa; two great-grandsons: Billy (Brittany) Holden and James Marsh and one great-great-granddaughter: Addilyn Holden, all of Alabama; five stepgrandchildren: Lisa, Keith, Lori, Chris and Kyle, all of Alabama; one brother: Carroll (Frannie), of Aledo, and two sisters: Rosalie McCaw, of Viola; Mary Dowd, of Aledo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Dean and Gerald; son-in-law: Byron Marsh; and a stepgranddaughter: Tracy.