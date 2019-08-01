July 23, 1939-July 31, 2019
MOLINE — Joseph R. Veronda, 80, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center, Moline.
Memorial visitation will be 10-11am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Joe was born July 23, 1939 in Rock Island the son of John and Josephine (Huber) Veronda. He married Patricia Price in 1962. He later married Patricia (Hibernik) Edlund on December 31, 1996 in Rock Island.
Joe was a U.S. Airforce Veteran. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1957 and retired from Navistar in 1992 after 30 years of service.
Joe was a NY Yankee fan, enjoyed cooking, doing crossword puzzles and was an avid reader. Most of all Joe loved being with his wife and family.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; children, Jill (Gregory) Raisbeck, Milan, Joseph (Kelly) Veronda, Sherrard, Paul (Crystal) Veronda, Rock Island, Patrick (Stefanie) Veronda, Rock Island and Meg (Kurt) Davis, Rock Island; 13 grandchildren; sister, Joanne (Don) Sharp, Milan and many nieces and nephews.. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward and Jake.
The family would like to thank Rosewood Care Center for their loving care of Joe.
