October 7, 1979-April 27, 2020

MOLINE -- Joseph R. “Joe” Carr, 40, of Moline, Ill., died Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home.

Private graveside services will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline.

The graveside can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/Van-Hoe-Funeral-Home-161227290568289/ at 10:30 AM Friday, May 15, 2020.

Joe was born October 7, 1979, in Rock Island, Ill., the son of Donald and Kathy (Swanson) Carr. Joe attended Orion schools, joined the military and worked construction over the years in the Quad City area. In his free time, he enjoyed wood working, making and sharing furniture with family and friends. He also loved fishing and mushroom hunting.

Joe had a great heart and often went out of his way to share what he had with others, even when he had very little for himself. Recently, Joe spent a couple years helping cook a weekly meal for the homeless. They called him, “the brother who cooks good food.”

Survivors include his mother, Kathy (Wayne) Alderson, Ark.; father, Don (Billie) Carr Sr., East Moline, Ill.; siblings, Kelli Carr, Davenport, Iowa, Hope Anderson, Moline, Ill., Don Carr Jr., Galesburg, Ill., and Aaron MacAllister (Nick), Hampton, Ill.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Memorials may be made to Christian Care, Rock Island, Ill.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com

