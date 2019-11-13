November 11, 2019
ORION — Joseph “Joe” M. Landuit, 65, of Orion, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery in Colona. Memorials may be made to the family.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Ryan and Amanda; sisters, Janice (Steve) Hood, of Sherrard, and Lois (Ken) Grage, of Silvis; and a brother, Stanley (Kimberly) Landuit, of Lakeland, Fla.
Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.