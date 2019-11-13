{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph “Joe” M. Landuit

November 11, 2019

ORION — Joseph “Joe” M. Landuit, 65, of Orion, passed away Nov. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Dayton Corners Cemetery in Colona. Memorials may be made to the family.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; children, Ryan and Amanda; sisters, Janice (Steve) Hood, of Sherrard, and Lois (Ken) Grage, of Silvis; and a brother, Stanley (Kimberly) Landuit, of Lakeland, Fla.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.

