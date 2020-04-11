× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 4,1960-April 9, 2020

GENESEO — Joseph (Joe) L. Buresh, of Geneseo, Ill., (originally of Oxford Junction, Iowa) passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Thursday, April 9, at his home with his wife and children at his side. A private graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Mayflower Cemetery, Oxford Junction, Iowa. A drive-through-only visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 regulations you will not be permitted to get out of your cars. You will be directed once arriving at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time at the Buresh Horse Ranch. Memorials may be directed to the Joseph Buresh Memorial Fund.

Joe was born on April 4,1960, in Jackson County Public Hospital, Maquoketa, Iowa, to Joseph F. and Alda (Ilgis) Buresh. He was a 1978 graduate from Oxford Junction High School. He graduated from Coe College with a Bachelor of Education degree and began a 35-yearlong career in public education. After teaching for several years, he attended Western Illinois University and obtained his master's degree in K-12 administration.