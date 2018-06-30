November 13, 1932-June 29, 2018
CARBON CLIFF — Joseph “Hob” Cantrell, 85, of Carbon Cliff, passed away Friday, June 29, 2018, at New Perspective Senior Living, Silvis.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at 10 a.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., 6601 38th Ave., Moline. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 2, 2018, with a Masonic Service following at 7 p.m. all at the funeral home. Cremation rites will follow services. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be established in Joseph’s name.
Joseph was born Nov. 13, 1932, in Hamilton, Ala., the son of Turner and Ola Ridings Cantrell. He married Florence A. Anton on Dec. 5, 1953, in East Moline. Joseph owned and operated Cantrell’s Body Shop, Garage, and Towing. Prior to owning his own business, Joseph worked at John Deere Plow and Planter. Joseph was involved in the Carbon Cliff Optimist Club and was the Carbon Cliff Police Chief and Carbon Cliff Assistant Fire Chief. Joseph was a 32nd Degree Mason of the Clement Lodge No. 680 of Colona. He enjoyed collecting and working on clocks.
Survivors include his wife, Florence Cantrell, Carbon Cliff; children, Joseph (Jessica) Cantrell, Silvis, Daniel Cantrell, Carbon Cliff; Patti (Mike) VanDeWoestyne, East Moline, Lonnie Cantrell, Silvis, Todd (Lisa) Cantrell, Carbon Cliff; grandchildren, Luke (Abbey) VanDeWoestyne, Elgin, Ill., Joseph (Kristy) Cantrell, Mo., Jill (Corey) Hynes, Mo., Justin Wilson, Calif., Adam (Jamie) Cantrell, Rockton, Ill., Julie VanDeWoestyne, Davenport, Cassandra Cantrell, Ga., Travis Hauman, Orion, and Collin, Kylie, and Dylan Cantrell all of Carbon Cliff; and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Brady Cantrell; one great-grandson and three sisters.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.