May 13, 1949-December 6, 2019

MILAN — Joseph Edward “Joe” Laster, 70, of Milan, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at ManorCare, Locust Street in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joe was born May 13, 1949, in Davenport, the son of Hubert and Mariana (Mulroy) Laster. Joe served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1970. He worked as a cement finisher for Local 18. Joe enjoyed being out in his yard, fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Joe cherished his time spent with his family and many of his lifelong friends.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Dusty Laster of Milan, Nicholas (RisaJilane) Laster of Moline, Lucas Laster of Milan, and Lacey Laster of Rock Island, and their mother, Joanne Hughes; grandchildren, Lani, Kensington, Elias, Wyatt, and Beau; brother, Robert (Carole) Laster of Aurora, Ill., and Linda Miller of Canton, Ga.