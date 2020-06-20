September 1, 1980-June 15, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Joseph Cabor, 39, of East Moline, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport. There will be no services.
Joseph was born Sept. 1, 1980, in Silvis, the son of Dennis and Jane (Hitchcock) Cabor. He worked at the Moline Walmart.
Joseph was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He loved watching WWE wrestling.
Survivors include his father, Dennis, East Moline; sisters, Teresa Womack, Moline, and Ann Steinfield-Mann, Oxford, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Tyler and Darrian Womack and Lucas and Arriyiha Mann, and his beloved dog, Jelly.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and mother, Jane Cabor.
Memorials may be made to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.
