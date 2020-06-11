× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 18, 1941-June 10, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Joseph B. Burns, 79, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Friends may express their sympathy at a drive-thru visitation from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 14 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. A rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Sunday via live-stream (www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream). Burial at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials to St. Pius X Catholic Church, University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital or the American Heart Association.

Joe was born March 18, 1941, in Moline, a son of Harold and Irene DeJaeger Burns. He graduated from Alleman High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1961.

Joe married Sharon McMurray on July 12, 1969.

Joe worked 18½ years at John Deere Harvester. He retired in 2009 as co-owner and operator of the 14th Avenue Waffle Shop in Rock Island.

Joe belonged to St. Pius X Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Garabandal movement.

Joe was proud of the replica of Noah’s Ark he built in the '70s.