× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

November 1, 1934-April 7, 2020

MOLINE — Joseph A. Castro, 85, of Moline, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. He fought a very courageous battle with cancer.

Private funeral services will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with military honors by American Legion Post 227. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the East Moline Honor Guard.

Joe was born November 1, 1934 in Bettendorf, IA, the son of Joseph A. and Jessie (Delgado) Castro. He married Carmen R. Morales on October 22, 1957 in Moline.

Joe was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at Western-Southern Life Insurance Company retiring in 1990 after 30 years.

Joe was a member of American Legion Post 227, East Moline. He enjoyed weight lifting, volleyball, golfing, serving in the Honor Guard, playing his harmonica, listening to Mexican music, and was an avid Chicago sports fan. He was a long suffering die-hard Cubs fan, and was overjoyed to see them win a World Series.