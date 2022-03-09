February 15, 1963-March 7, 2022

Jose M. Raya, 59, of Moline, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30am Friday, March 11, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm, Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with a rosary at 3:30pm. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church.

Jose was born February 15, 1963 in Moline, the son of Miguel and Carmen (Quintana) Raya. He was a 1981 graduate of Moline High School.

Jose worked for various Quad City Construction Companies. He enjoyed bike riding, fishing and the outdoors.

Survivors include his parents, Miguel and Carmen Raya, Moline; siblings, Laura Raya, Moline, Jaime (Linda) Raya, Panama City, FL, Anna (Joe) Duran, Austin, TX, Araceli (Rodolfo) Castro, Austin, TX and Carmen (Rene) Perez, Moline; many nieces and nephews and favorite fury friend, Tiny.

