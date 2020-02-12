Jonathan (John) Zane James






January 31, 1953-February 9, 2020

MOLINE — Jonathan (John) Zane James passed at 6:32 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, surrounded by family at his home.

John was born Jan. 31, 1953 in Moline, to Arnold and Mary (Stroupe) James.

He had four brothers and five sisters. He married Kay Lessard and left four children, 14 grand babies, and eight great-grand babies.

There will be a Celebration of Life, Sunday, Feb. 16, at New Hope Church 2305 7th Ave. Moline, 3-4:30 with a potluck to follow.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Kay James.

We are confident he is fishing with Jesus, smiling.

To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

