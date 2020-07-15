× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 25, 1940- July 14, 2020

DAVENPORT — Jonathan F. Wilson, 80, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Davenport Lutheran Home in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Buffalo. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Facemasks and social distancing are encouraged. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center or the Alzheimer's Association.

Jon was born Feb. 25, 1940, in Iowa City, the son of Jack T. and Arline J. Wilson. He married Pauline Yandow in 1967. The couple later divorced but continued to remain close friends.

Jon served his country in the United States Army from 1961 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. Following his service, he became a commercial airline pilot and flew for two airline companies. Later, Jon and his son, Scott, owned and operated a construction company, Wilson & Son, Inc. in Davenport. He enjoyed flying, cookouts, gardening and spending time with his family.