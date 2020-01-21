December 4, 1963
MOLINE — Jonathan E. Russell, 56, of Moline, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.
You have free articles remaining.
Jonathan was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Rock Island, the son of LeRoy Russell and Suzanne Clarke.
Survivors include his children, Isabella Russell, Rock Island, and Christopher (Bridget) Russell, Colona, Ill.
Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jonathan Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.