MOLINE — Jonathan E. Russell, 56, of Moline, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Jonathan was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Rock Island, the son of LeRoy Russell and Suzanne Clarke.

Survivors include his children, Isabella Russell, Rock Island, and Christopher (Bridget) Russell, Colona, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

