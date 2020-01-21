Jonathan E. Russell
MOLINE

Jonathan E. Russell

Jonathan E. Russell

December 4, 1963

MOLINE — Jonathan E. Russell, 56, of Moline, died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at his home. There will be no services.

Jonathan was born Dec. 4, 1963, in Rock Island, the son of LeRoy Russell and Suzanne Clarke.

Survivors include his children, Isabella Russell, Rock Island, and Christopher (Bridget) Russell, Colona, Ill.

Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.

