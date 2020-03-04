September 28, 1943-March 2, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — On Monday, March 2, 2020, Jon R. Watson, loving father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 76 at Heartland Health Care Center in Moline.

In following his wishes, Jon's celebration of life was held on his 76th birthday where he was surrounded by friends and family.

Jon was born on Sept. 28, 1943, in Fenton, Iowa, to Elizabeth (Gramenz) and Rolland Watson. He had two daughters, DeAnna Johnson and Tina Watson, and a son, Josh Watson. He was married to Cindi (Carlson) for 24 years, and she remains a treasured member of the family.

Jon worked for Ozark Air Lines (which became TWA) for over 25 years as a Customer Service Agent. After his retirement, he started his own business, Fit to a Tee, where he was a Golfsmith Master Club Builder. He went on to work for Professional Golf in Rock Island where he was an award-winning club builder. Jon was an avid sports lover, especially golf and all things Iowa Hawkeyes. He also loved playing Scrabble with his children and grandchildren.

Jon will be remembered for his quick wit and humor, and as a kind, patient and loving person.