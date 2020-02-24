September 18, 1946- February 22, 2020

MOLINE — Jon R. Lindahl, 73, of Moline, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Fla.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery with Military Honors conducted. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jon R. Lindahl was born on Sept. 18, 1946, in Moline, the son of Robert W. Kathryn D. (Vogt) Lindahl. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966 to 1969 with a deployment in Vietnam. Jon was an aviational engineer for Deere and Co. Aviation Department until 2001. He married Barb Buranek in the Grand Bahama Islands on June 20, 2006.

Jon was a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge in Cape Coral, Fla. He was a member of the Viking Club in Moline. He was an avid car enthusiast (especially his 1936 Chevy Coupe). He also enjoyed fishing trips in Canada. Barb and Jon enjoyed 10 wonderful years wintering in Cape Coral, Fla., with fun loving friends.