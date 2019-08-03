June 29, 1950-July 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Johnna Lee Jump, formerly of Moline, passed away peacefully after a long courageous battle with cancer. She passed at her home in San Diego on July 6, 2019. Her body was donated for research, and her ashes will be scattered at a later date. A celebration of Johnna's life will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Christ United Methodist Church, 3801-7th St., East Moline.
Johnna was born June 29, 1950, in Moline and was the daughter of John R. and Tharon J. (Guild) Leech. She married Randall Jump in 1970 but later divorced. After 25 years of service, Johnna retired as a teacher of primary age children. She taught in California and on an Indian Reservation in Northern Wisconsin where she especially loved and cared for the children and brought her dogs, Benji and Ooda, to school to help her. During her retirement, Johnna expanded on her love for art by creating murals and specialty art for restaurants and friends. You could often find her collecting shells on the beach to add to her artwork. Johnna especially loved all of her animals, (parrots, cats and many dogs) as well as her family.
Survivors include her sister, Beth Latta (San Diego); brother and sister-in-law Andy and Nancy Leech (Moline); sister and brother-in-law Lisa and Ron Paquette (W. Burke, Vt.); nieces and nephews, Ammon Paquette (Callyn Dittmar), Jacob Leech (Erica), Brianna Paquette, Ethan Paquette (Laura), Nicholas Latta; and five grand-nieces and -nephews. Johnna was preceded in death by her parents; and niece, Amanda Leech.
Memorials may be made to a favorite animal shelter or ovarian cancer research.