BETTENDORF — John T. Kreider, 80, of Bettendorf, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Further arrangements are pending at this time.