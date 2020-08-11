August 10, 2002
BETTENDORF -- John T. Kreider, 80, of Bettendorf, died Monday, August 10, 2020, at his home.
A visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Avenue, Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Further arrangements are pending at this time.
