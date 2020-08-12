August 10, 2020-April 15, 1940
BETTENDORF — John T. Kreider, 80, of Bettendorf, formerly of Dixon, Ill, New Port Richey, Fla., and Taylor Ridge, Ill., died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be private at the First Presbyterian Church, Milan. Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the American Lung Association.
John was born on April 15, 1940, in Dixon, Ill., the son of Charles and Ethel McWethy Kreider.
He attended Sterling, Ill., schools, graduating in 1958 from Sterling Township High School where he earned a varsity letter in wrestling, track and cross country. He then went to Goshen College, Goshen Ind., and earned an Associate of Arts degree in business. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business from St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
In 1961 he attended and graduated from Worsham College of Mortuary Science in Chicago. He served his mortuary apprenticeship in Sterling and Dixon, Ill.
When his sons became interested in Scouting, he was an assistant scoutmaster in troop 243 of the Milan Presbyterian Church and the Rock Island Conservation Club. He was very proud of his three sons becoming Eagle Scouts.
He was a volunteer at Trinity Hospital in Davenport and the Genesis East Heart Institute in Davenport.
In 1976 he retired from the funeral business and accepted a job at the John Deere Technical Center in Moline where he was a Senior Research Technician. Retiring from Deere in 1998, he moved to New Port Richey, Fla., where he worked as a consultant for national coverage of labels and decals on John Deere’s agriculture and industrial equipment. He spent 21 years at SMV Technologies. He later moved back to Bettendorf where he currently resided.
On July 30, 1960, he married Mary Deets. Mary preceded him in death 1974. They had three sons — John D., Jeff C., and Andy T. Mary and John enjoyed square dancing in various square dance clubs in the Quad-Cities area.
In 1976 he married Arlene Rossnagel. She preceded him in death in 1977.
In 1978 he married Frances Draper. Together they enjoyed playing bridge in several bridge groups and with friends. She died in 2017.
John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milan where he served as Elder and a member of the Church Board. In June 2019 he was installed as a Deacon and attended the Church.
Survivors include his three sons: John D. (Diana) Kreider, Milan, Jeffrey C. (Linda) Kreider, Stoughton Wis., and Andy T. (Jen) Kreider, Norwalk, Iowa; six grandchildren: Delaney, Avanlee, Nicole, Nathan, Allison and Zach; and a great-granddaughter: Luna. Additionally, his brother, David (Pam) Kreider, San Diego, Calif.; a brother-in-law, Larry (Joyce) Deets, Polo, Ill.; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Richard) Nelson, Elgin, Ill.; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three wives.
