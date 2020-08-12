John T. Kreider

He was a volunteer at Trinity Hospital in Davenport and the Genesis East Heart Institute in Davenport.

In 1976 he retired from the funeral business and accepted a job at the John Deere Technical Center in Moline where he was a Senior Research Technician. Retiring from Deere in 1998, he moved to New Port Richey, Fla., where he worked as a consultant for national coverage of labels and decals on John Deere’s agriculture and industrial equipment. He spent 21 years at SMV Technologies. He later moved back to Bettendorf where he currently resided.

On July 30, 1960, he married Mary Deets. Mary preceded him in death 1974. They had three sons — John D., Jeff C., and Andy T. Mary and John enjoyed square dancing in various square dance clubs in the Quad-Cities area.

In 1976 he married Arlene Rossnagel. She preceded him in death in 1977.

In 1978 he married Frances Draper. Together they enjoyed playing bridge in several bridge groups and with friends. She died in 2017.

John was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Milan where he served as Elder and a member of the Church Board. In June 2019 he was installed as a Deacon and attended the Church.