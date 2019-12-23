November 8, 1947-December 22, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — John S. Leithner, 72, of Rock Island, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to VVA Chapter 299, PO Box 6076, Rock Island, IL 61201.

John was born on Nov. 8, 1947, in Moline, the son of Jack and Winona (Einfeldt) Leithner. He married Nancy Tiefenbach on Jan. 29, 1972.

He was employed at Illinois Bell, which later became ATT. He retired as a lineman after 30 years.

Mr. Leithner was a Navy Veteran having served as a SeaBee in Vietnam. John was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. He was a loving husband, dad, grandfather and brother, who especially loved watching his grandchildren's baseball and softball games and fishing. John was also extremely Patriotic and always the life of the party.