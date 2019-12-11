December 6, 1955-December 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND — John Richard “Rick” Cloninger, 64, of Rock Island, took his last breath Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, while in the arms of his loving wife. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Rick was born in Moline on Dec. 6, 1955, the son of John and Virginia Allen Cloninger. He played varsity baseball and basketball at Rock Island High School, graduating in 1973.

Rick worked for IH Farmall Works, Rock Island, and was also an ambulance EMT. Most recently, he retired in 2017 from the Rock Island Milan School District as a maintenance engineer.

Rick married Christine Wheeler in 1986. Later, he married Eileen Golz and in 1993 welcomed a child, Katie, with pride and joy. In October 2019, Rick remarried Christine, reconnecting after many years apart. They are living proof that love knows no bounds.