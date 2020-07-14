John Richard Daniels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 23, 1940- July 12, 2020

EAST MOLINE -- John Richard “Jack” Daniels, 79, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.

Private family services will be Monday, July 20, 2020, with the East Moline American Legion Post 227 providing Military Honors. He will be interred at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made the the ARC of the Quad Cities.

Jack was born on October 23, 1940, in Moline, the son of Charles and Norma (Meinert) Daniels. He retired in 1990 as a supervisor from the former John Deere Malleable, East Moline. Following his retirement, Jack worked several years at Ron's Town Liquor in East Moline. Jack served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuba Missile Crisis. Jack enjoyed woodworking and working with his hands. He enjoyed fishing, antiquing, going to estate sales and collecting John Deere memorabilia.