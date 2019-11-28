January 27, 1933-November 26, 2019
EAST MOLINE — John R. Malmstrom, 86, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, with a rosary to be recited at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or to Christ the King Catholic Church, where he was a charter member.
John was born on Jan. 27, 1933, in Moline, the son of Crawford and Madeline (Meirhaeghe) Malmstrom. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He married Charlene Lambert on Oct. 15, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. John was as a General Contractor, starting his own company in the early 1960s. He was a member of the NRA and the Milan Rifle Club. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting sports, gardening and beekeeping.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Charlene; children, Charles (Shannon) Malmstrom, Colona, Jane (Todd) Noles, Arvada, Colo., Linda (Rick) Mathis, San Tan Valley, Ariz., Marianne (Mark) Bishop, Lakewood, Colo., and Theodore (Lisa Willoughby) Malmstrom, St. Louis, Mo., eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and siblings, Theresa Mack, Taylor Ridge, Ill., Joan (Hector) Poelvoorde, East Moline, Rose Rodell, Freeport, Ill., and Evie Tomes, East Moline; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Larry, Jim, Butch and Bunny.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.