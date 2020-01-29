January 26, 1955-January 28, 2020

SILVIS — John R. Horton, 65, of Silvis, Ill., died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at his son's home in Moline.

A gathering to celebrate John's life will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Avenue Tap, 712 1st Ave., Silvis. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Ray Horton was born Jan. 26, 1955, in Wichita, Kan., the son of John and Lorene (Sartor) Horton. His career, and hobby, was as an auto mechanic.

John was an avid darts and pool player and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by three children, Brandy (Roberto) Dena, of Moline, Andrea Horton, of Muscatine, Iowa, and John (Stephanie) Horton, of Moline; 12 grandchildren; a great-grandson; siblings, Judy (Robin) Egert, of Moline, Kathy (Gary) Newkirk, of Moline, Carol Emmert, of Marion, Ill., and Barb Horton, of Moline; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his granddaughter, Tessa Horton; and a brother, Jack Horton.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Horton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.