September 26, 1947-November 28, 2019
MONMOUTH — John R. Hajostek, Jr., 72, of Monmouth, passed away at 11:32 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1947, in Moline, the son of John R. and Shirley (Craft) Hajostek Sr. John was raised and educated in the Sherrard area and graduated from Sherrard High School in 1965.
John served in the United States Army for three years.
He married Jerrilyn Squire on Nov. 23, 1991, at the Coldbrook Christian Church; she survives.
John worked for many years as a custom applicator for area agricultural companies. He also cut and split firewood for several years. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and mushrooming. He was a member of the Monmouth American Legion.
Surviving John is his wife, Jerrilyn Hajostek of Monmouth; two daughters, Alicia (Roger) Anderson of Galesburg, Janet; two sons, Robert Hajostek of Boden, Ill., Jason Hajostek of Montana; one stepdaughter, Lissa (Josh) Dickerson of Galesburg; and one stepson, Dustin Kenney of Oneida, Ill. Also surviving is his mother, Shirley Hajostek; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, and one brother, Jim Hajostek.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory, Monmouth. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorials can be made to Tree Planting Foundation or Monmouth American Legion Post 136. For more information please visit, www.mcguireanddaviesfuneralhome.com.