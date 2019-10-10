November 2, 1936-October 9, 2019
GENESEO — John P. Wildermuth, 82, of Geneseo, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township. Pastor Timothy Nerud will officiate. Visitation for John will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service and a private Committal Service will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.
John was born Nov. 2, 1936, the son of Marvin and Fern (Rogers) Wildermuth, in Osco. He graduated from Cambridge High School. On Aug.19, 1956, he was united in marriage to Carolyn M. Kane, at St. John's Lutheran Church. He was a lifetime farmer in rural Geneseo. His true love and passion were farming and raising hogs. He was a past Elder at the church and Sunday school superintendent. He was a member of the Henry County Pork Producers and the Henry County Farm Bureau. John especially loved traveling with his wife, Carolyn.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Carolyn; daughter, Ann (John) Behrendt, Coralville, Iowa; son, Phil (Melinda) Wildermuth, Geneseo; grandchildren, Abbey (Ryan Cathelyn) Wildermuth, Jordan (Alisha) Wildermuth, Taylor (Bridgett) Wildermuth, Benjamin, Joshua, Zachary, Jacob and Gabriel Behrendt; great-grandchildren, Camille Wildermuth, Kane Feulling, Crosby Wildermuth and Emory Wildermuth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Fern, and sister, Edith Wells. To share a message of sympathy with the family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.